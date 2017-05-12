Ecoplast's board meeting will be held on May 22, 2017

Ecoplast Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider and to approve the following:1. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 20172. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 20173. Declaration of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Pursuant to Company’s Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company’s securities would be closed from May 13, 2017 till closure of Company’s business hours on May 24, 2017. Forty Eight hours after the meeting.Source : BSE