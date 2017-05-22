May 22, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ecoplast recommends dividend
Ecoplast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at the meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.2/- per share (12 percent) on the Equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2017.
Ecoplast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at the meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.2/- per share (12%) on the Equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE