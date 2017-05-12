Ecoplast's board meeting May 22, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to interalia consider and to approve the following: 1.Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017 2.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 3.Declaration of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31.03.2017 Pursuant to Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities would be closed from Saturday 13th May 2017 till closure of Company's business hours on Wednesday,24th May 2017. Forty Eight hours after the meeting.Source : BSE