Econo Trade India's board meeting rescheduled

With reference to the earlier letter dated 14th November, 2017 regarding intimation of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on 21st November, 2017 has now been re-scheduled and will be held on 11th December, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.So, kindly receive and acknowledge the same.Source : BSE