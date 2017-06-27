App
Jun 27, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday,3rd July, 2017.

Eco Recycling's board meeting on July 3, 2017
In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday,3rd July,2017 for following:
1) To fix date of AGM.
2) To approve notice of AGM, C.G. Report,Director Report for Financial Year 2017-2018.
3)To fix book closure.
4)To appoint Scrutinizer
5)To adopt new Article of Association in accordance with requirement of provision of Companies Act,2013
6)To consider and fill up vacancy caused by resignation of existing statutory auditor.Source : BSE

