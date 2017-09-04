Sep 04, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Eco Recycling's board meeting on September 14, 2017
Eco Recycling Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2017.
Eco Recycling Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2017.
Source : BSE