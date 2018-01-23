eClerx Services' board to consider December quarter results on January 30, 2018

This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, inter-alia, to approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2017.Pursuant to the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed with effect from January 1, 2018, until 48 hours after the outcome of the Board meeting is announced.Source : BSE