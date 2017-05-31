May 31, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
eClerx Services fixes book closure for dividend & AGM
eClerx Services has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 16, 2017 to August 22, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 22, 2017.
