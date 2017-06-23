App
Jun 23, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Easun Reyrolle's board meeting on June 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th June, 2017 to consider Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th June, 2017 to consider Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Further, we would like to inform you that, in terms of Company's 'Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of trading by Insider', the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from 23rd June, 2017 to 2nd July, 2017 (both days inclusive).

We request you to kindly take note of the same.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

