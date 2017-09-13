App
Sep 13, 2017 11:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eastern Treads: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, September 13, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company.

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 13th September, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company, the Board has inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30/06/2017 and considered the Limited Review Report on this Financial Results. The meeting concluded at 5.00 PM.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

