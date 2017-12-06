Eastern Treads' board meeting on December 14, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 11.00 AM, at the Registered Office, inter-alia to consider, discuss and approve the financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2017.

Eastern Treads is in the Rubber sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 51.33 crore.

The company management includes Navas M Meeran - Chairman, M E Mohamed - Managing Director, M S Ranganathan - Director, Naiju Joseph - Director, K S Neelacanta Iyer - Director, Shereen Navaz - Director, K V Rajagopalan Nair - Nominee Director. Source : BSE