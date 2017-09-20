App
Sep 19, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eastern Treads' board meeting held on October 06, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, October 06, 2017 at 3.00 PM, at the Registered Office, to consider, discuss and approve the variation of redemption plan of preference shares.

Eastern Treads' board meeting held on October 06, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 6th October, 2017 at 3.00 PM, at the Registered Office, inter-alia to consider, discuss and approve the variation of redemption plan of preference shares.Source : BSE
