May 22, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eastern Sugar's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Eastern Sugar's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Eastern Sugar & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to:

1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

2. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

3. Approve the Notice for calling of Annual General Meeting.

4. Closer of Trading Window for the equity shares of the Company from May 26, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive). Accordingly, all the insiders and Designated Persons (including directors and employees) and others who have come in to the receipt of any insider information are hereby directed not to deal in shares of the Company during the period of closure of Trading Window as stated above.Source : BSE

