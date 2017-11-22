App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

East Coast Steel - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 22, 2017, have taken into record / granted approval to the delegated authority of the Company to borrow money as per section 179(3) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09,2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 22, 2017, have taken into record / granted approval to the delegated authority of the Company to borrow money as per section 179(3) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013.

We further wish to inform you further that the Board Meeting had commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 3.45 P.M.
