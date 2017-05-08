May 08, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
East Buildtech's board meeting on May 16, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of East Buildtech Limited will be held on Tuesday, 16th May, 2017 at 12.00 P.M at its registered office to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and other items of the Agenda.
