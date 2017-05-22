May 22, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
E-Land Apparel's board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33(3) (d) of the said regulation, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Said Regulations), this is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33(3) (d) of the said regulation, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 inter-alia, 1.To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE