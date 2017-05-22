E-Land Apparel's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Said Regulations), this is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33(3) (d) of the said regulation, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 inter-alia, 1.To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE