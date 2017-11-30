E-Land Apparel's board meeting on December 8, 2017

Sub: Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the Listing RegulationsPursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Said Regulations), this is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33(3) (d) of the said regulation, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to be held on Friday, 08th December, 2017 inter-alia,1. To consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half years ended 30th September, 2017.2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE