App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-Land Apparel's board meeting on December 8, 2017

This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33(3) (d) of the said regulation, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to be held on Friday, 08th December, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Sub: Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the Listing Regulations


Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Said Regulations), this is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33(3) (d) of the said regulation, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to be held on Friday, 08th December, 2017 inter-alia,

1. To consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half years ended 30th September, 2017.

2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.


Kindly take the same on record.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.