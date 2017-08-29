E-Land Apparel's AGM on September 29, 2017

Sub: Notice of the 20th Annual General Meeting.The 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Bay Leaf Banquet Hall, Shop No 67, 68, 69, Saraf Choudhary Nagar, Thakur Complex, Opposite Sarodev Hospital, Kandivali (East), Mumbai - 400101. The Notice of AGM is attached herewith.You are requested to take the note of above.Thanking You,Yours faithfully,For E-Land Apparel LimitedSource : BSE