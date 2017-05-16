App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynemic Products' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Dynemic Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to review, consider and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter / year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend if any.

Dynemic Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to review, consider and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter / year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend if any.

Further pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, and Internal Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the 'trading window" for trading in the shares of the Company by directors officers, designated employees and connected persons (including dependents and immediate relatives), shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 to the closing business hours on May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

