May 26, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dynemic Products approves dividend
Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.50 i.e at 15 percent per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- subject to approval of Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
