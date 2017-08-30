Dynavision: Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR Regulation 2015), we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 30.08.2017, which commenced at 2.30 pm and concluded at 3.45 pm, have approved and taken on record the un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company.We attach herewith the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017, duly signed along with the Independent Auditor's Limited Review Report dated 30.08.2017 for your information & record.Kindly acknowledge the receipt.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For DYNAVISION LIMITEDP.R.KRISHNANCOMPANY SECRETARYSource : BSE