App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 30, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynavision: Outcome of Board Meeting

we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 30.08.2017, which commenced at 2.30 pm and concluded at 3.45 pm, have approved and taken on record the un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company.

Dynavision: Outcome of Board Meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR Regulation 2015), we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 30.08.2017, which commenced at 2.30 pm and concluded at 3.45 pm, have approved and taken on record the un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company.

We attach herewith the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017, duly signed along with the Independent Auditor's Limited Review Report dated 30.08.2017 for your information & record.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,
For DYNAVISION LIMITED


P.R.KRISHNAN
COMPANY SECRETARY
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.