Aug 31, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dynavision: Outcome of AGM
We are submitting herewith the certified true copy of the proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th August, 2017. Kindly take the same on record in terms of above clause 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements ( Regulation ) 2015.
Sub: Certified True Copy of the Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting held on 30th August, 2017 pursuant to Clause 30 of the SEBI ( LODR ) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir,
We are submitting herewith the certified true copy of the proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th August, 2017. Kindly take the same on record in terms of above clause 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements ( Regulation ) 2015.
This is for your information and record
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For DYNAVISION LIMITED
Chairman
Source : BSE
Dear Sir,
We are submitting herewith the certified true copy of the proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th August, 2017. Kindly take the same on record in terms of above clause 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements ( Regulation ) 2015.
This is for your information and record
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For DYNAVISION LIMITED
Chairman
Source : BSE