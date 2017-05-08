App
Announcements
May 08, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynavision's board meeting on May 22, 2017
Dear Si Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 22nd May 2017, at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 3rd Floor, JHAVER PLAZA, 1-A, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai- 600 034. 1.To approve the Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017 being Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss, Notes on accounts and to take on record the auditor's report thereon. 2.To Consider and approve the Director's Report for the Financial year 2016-17. 3.To fix date of Book Closure for the purpose of AGM. 4.To fix date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting. 5.To approve Notice for calling Annual General Meeting Further, Notice is hereby given that in view of the declaration of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2017, the trading Window shall remain closed from opening hours of 8th May 2017 to the closing hours of 24th May 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

