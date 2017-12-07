Dynamic Microsteppers' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Intimation of the forthcoming Board Meeting in accordance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dynamic Micro is in the Miscellaneous sector.

The company management includes Ashwin Shah - Chairman & Non-Exe.Director, Kairavi Naik - Non Executive Director, Vishal Talpade - Independent Director, Chetas Shah - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531330.

Its Registered office is at 506, Mathura Arcade, Above Axis Bank, Near Garware,,Subhash Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400057.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE