May 24, 2017 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dynamic Microsteppers' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Intimation for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th May, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015 for considering the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.
Intimation for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th May, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015 for considering the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE