Dynamic Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is with reference to the above captioned subject line and in compliance with Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and to inform BSE that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held onThursday, 14th December, 2017 at 5:00 P.M.The Agenda for the Meeting is mentioned as below;1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.2. Appointment of Mr. Ganesh Rajaram Temkar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.3. To take note of Resignation of Mr. Harsh Rameshbhai Hirpara from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.4. Any other agenda with the permission of Chairman.Further, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code, the trading window shall remain closed, for all insiders covered under the above-mentioned regulations and code, w.e.f. 6th December, 2017 and will open after 48 hours of the results being made public.Source : BSE