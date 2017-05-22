Dynamic Industries to consider dividend

Dynamic Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to:1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To recommend Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year March 31, 2017.3. Convening the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters related thereto.Further, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company’s Code, the trading window shall remain closed, for all insiders covered under the above-mentioned regulations and code, and will open after 48 hours of the results being made public.Source : BSE