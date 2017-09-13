Dynamatic Tech: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,In further to the notice calling the Board Meeting vide our letter dated 1st September 2017, we write to inform that the Board, at its meeting held today, i.e. 13th September 2017, inter alia approved the Consolidated as well as Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, along with limited review report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. These Financials results have been prepared in accordance with Ind AS, a copy of which have been enclosed and also uploaded on NEAPS/BSE Listing Centre in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.We kindly request you to take this letter along with the enclosures on record. Thank You.Source : BSE