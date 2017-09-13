App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynamatic Tech: Outcome of board meeting

We write to inform that the Board, at its meeting held today, i.e. September 13, 2017, approved the Consolidated as well as Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Dynamatic Tech: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,

In further to the notice calling the Board Meeting vide our letter dated 1st September 2017, we write to inform that the Board, at its meeting held today, i.e. 13th September 2017, inter alia approved the Consolidated as well as Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, along with limited review report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. These Financials results have been prepared in accordance with Ind AS, a copy of which have been enclosed and also uploaded on NEAPS/BSE Listing Centre in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.


We kindly request you to take this letter along with the enclosures on record. Thank You.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.