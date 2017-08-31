Aug 31, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dwitiya Trading's AGM on September 25, 2017
Please find herewith the Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017, at 2.00 p.m. at Milan Deep Hall, Sher Khan Complex, J-142, Paharpur Road, Garden Reach, Near S.K. Foundation School, Kolkata-700 024.
Please find herewith the Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017, at 2.00 p.m. at Milan Deep Hall, Sher Khan Complex, J-142, Paharpur Road, Garden Reach, Near S.K. Foundation School, Kolkata-700 024.Source : BSE