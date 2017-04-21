App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 21, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dwekam Industries's EGM on April 13, 2017

The board has decided to call the Extra Ordinary General Meeting on April 13, 2017.

Dwekam Industries's EGM on April 13, 2017
Dwekam Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the board has approved in its meeting held on March 13, 2017 following transactions:

1. Sub-Division of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each.

2. Alteration of the capital clause in the memorandum of association of the Company.

3. Reclassification of Promoter(s) and Promoter Group.

The board has decided to call the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the Passing of above mentioned Resolution by the Share Holders of the Company. The date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting will be April 13, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.