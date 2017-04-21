Dwekam Industries's EGM on April 13, 2017

Dwekam Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the board has approved in its meeting held on March 13, 2017 following transactions:1. Sub-Division of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each.2. Alteration of the capital clause in the memorandum of association of the Company.3. Reclassification of Promoter(s) and Promoter Group.The board has decided to call the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the Passing of above mentioned Resolution by the Share Holders of the Company. The date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting will be April 13, 2017.Source : BSE