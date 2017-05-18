Dwarikesh Sugar: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 and interalia the following decisions were taken: 1.Adoption of Audited Financial Results for quarter & year ended March 31, 2017. 2.The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company. 3.Register of the Members and share transfer Book will remain closed from Saturday, August 12, 2017 to Saturday August 19, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend & Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Recommendation of Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (Series I to Series IV) at agreed rate with arrears of earlier years, subject to approval of members. 5.Recommendation of Dividend on equity shares @ Rs 10 per equity shares (i.e. 100 % on fully paid share of Rs 10 each), subject to approval of members. The meeting was concluded at 1.30 p.m. You are kindly requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE