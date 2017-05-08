Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' board meeting on May 18, 2017

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017, to consider interalia the following: 1.To take on record & approve audited Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017; 2.To recommend dividend on Preference Shares (Series I to IV) including arrears ,if any . 3.To recommend dividend on equity shares ,if any . Company's Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading framed as per SEBl (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.Source : BSE