Moneycontrol
Announcements
May 08, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider dividend

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, to take on record & approve audited Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider dividend
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:

1. To take on record & approve audited Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017;

2. To recommend dividend on Preference Shares (Series I to IV) including arrears, if any.

3. To recommend dividend on equity shares, if any.

Further, as per the Company's code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading (“the code”) adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed, for all specified persons, from May 09, 2017 to May 20, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the aforesaid Board Meeting on May 18, 2017, in terms of Company's Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading framed as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

