May 18, 2017 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries recommends dividend
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend on equity shares at Rs. 10 per equity shares (i.e. 100 percent on fully paid share of Rs. 10 each), subject to approval of members.
