Duncan Engineering's board meeting January 31, 2018

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and other relevant Clauses of the said Regulation, next Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018, at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 24th January, 2018 to 1st February, 2018 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Regulations, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders adopted by the Company read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Kindly take the information on records and oblige.Source : BSE