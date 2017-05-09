Duncan Engineering's board meeting on May 17, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and other relevant clauses of the said regulation, the Meeting of Board of Directors of Duncan Engineering Ltd., will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 12:00 Noon at Hotel Conrad, Pune inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for financial year ended as on March 31, 2017 along with the fourth quarter result. Further, the Trading Window of the Company shall be closed from 10th May, 2017 and will reopen on May 18, 2017 as per the Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Regulations, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders adopted by the Company.Source : BSE