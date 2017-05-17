Duncan Eng's appoints Chandresh Taunk as CFO

We would like to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on earlier today appointed Mr. Chandresh Taunk as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f 17th May 2017. Also be informed that Mr. Anurag Jain resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 17th May 2017. Please treat this as our formal disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.Source : BSE