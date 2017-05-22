May 22, 2017 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Duke Offshore to consider dividend
Duke Offshore Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors Meeting scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, to consider, and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Year Ended on March 31, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend, if any for the F.Y. 2016 - 2017.
Duke Offshore Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors Meeting scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:
1. To consider, and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Year Ended on March 31, 2017.
2. Recommendation of Dividend, if any for the F.Y. 2016 - 2017.Source : BSE
1. To consider, and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Year Ended on March 31, 2017.
2. Recommendation of Dividend, if any for the F.Y. 2016 - 2017.Source : BSE