Duke Offshore to consider dividend

May 22, 2017 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Duke Offshore Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors Meeting scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:

1. To consider, and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Year Ended on March 31, 2017.

2. Recommendation of Dividend, if any for the F.Y. 2016 - 2017.Source : BSE

