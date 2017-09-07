App
Sep 07, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSJ Comm's board meeting held on September 13, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE

