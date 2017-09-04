DSJ Communication's AGM on September 25, 2017.

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture at Kasliwal Board Room, Oricon House, 6th Floor, 12, K. Dubhash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai – 400 001. A copy of Notice of 27th AGM of the Company is enclosed herewith.Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 19th September, 2017 to Monday, 25th September, 2017 (both days inclusive). Intimation of book closure in prescribed format is also enclosed herewith.Source : BSE