DS Kulkarni: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, May 29, 2017 has discussed and considered other agenda items except approval of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2017 and the Profit & Loss Account and cash flow statement for the year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Therefore, today's Board Meeting commenced at 10.00 a.m. and it was decided to carry it over to next day i.e. May 30, 2017 to commence at 1.00 p.m. to consider & approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2017 and the Profit & Loss Account and cash flow statement for the year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE