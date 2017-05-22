Dredging Corp to consider dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 12, 2017 regarding a meeting of the Board of Directors would be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Annual Standalone Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Dredging Corporation of India Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board in the said meeting besides considering the final accounts for the financial year 2016-17 may also consider recommending dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17 for the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held by September, 2017. Details of dividend recommended, if any, will be intimated after meeting.Source : BSE