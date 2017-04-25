Apr 25, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DRA Consultants' board meeting will be held on April 30, 2017
We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Sunday the 30th Day of April, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office situated at Plot No. 58, Ingole Nagar, Wardha Road, Nagpur MH- 440005. Please take a note on the above said information for your reference. Yours faithfully,Source : BSE