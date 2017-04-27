Apr 27, 2017 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets in US market
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Ezetimibe and Simvastatin Tablets, 10mg/10mg, 10mg/20mg, 10mg/40mg, and 10mg/80mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Vytorin tablets in the US market, approved by USFDA.
