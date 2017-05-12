Dr Reddys Laboratories: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 12, 2017, have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for Q4 and FY2017, as under. 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Q4 and FY2017 as per Indian Accounting Standards. 2.Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Q4 and FY2017 prepared in compliance with IFRS as issued by IASB. 3.Press Release on Financial Results of the Company for Q4 and FY2017. We would also like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final dividend of Rs.20/- (400%) per equity share of Rs.5/- face value, for the financial year 2016-17. The dividend on equity shares, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched on or after August 2, 2017. The Board Meeting commenced at 09.00 AM and concluded at 12.45 pm.Source : BSE