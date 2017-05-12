App
May 12, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Laboratories recommends 400% final dividend

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20/- (400 percent) per equity share of Rs. 5/- face value, for the financial year 2016-17.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories recommends 400% final dividend
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20/- (400%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- face value, for the financial year 2016-17. The dividend on equity shares, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched on or after August 02, 2017.

