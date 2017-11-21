Dr Reddy Laboratories receives EIR fro mUSFDA

Dr Reddy Laboratories has received the establishment inspection report from USFDA for formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Vishakhapatnam.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,247.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,901.65 on 01 December, 2016 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 28.04 percent below its 52-week high and 22.87 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,757.69 crore. Source : BSE