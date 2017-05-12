Dr Lal PathLab recommends dividend

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.70/- per equity share (@ 17 % on a face value of Rs. 10/- per share) for the year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be paid on or after July 31, 2017.Source : BSE