Dr Lal PathLab approves dividend

Dear Sir/Madam, Please take note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. May 12, 2017 approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. A copy of the Results along with Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report and the Auditor's Report issued by the Statutory Auditors M/s S. R. Batliboi & Co., LLP is attached herewith. At the said meeting, the Board of Directors have also recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.70/- per equity share (@ 17 % on a face value of Rs. 10/- per share) for the year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be paid on or after July 31, 2017. Also, kindly take note that the Register of Members & Share Transfer books will remain closed from Friday, July 14, 2017 to Thursday, July 20, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend, if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on July 20, 2017. The cut-off date for the purpose of payment of dividend & voting (including remote e- voting) will be Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 AM concluded at 2:15 PM. We request you to please take the same on record.Source : BSE