Dr. Lal PathLabs: Updates on Scheme of Amalgamation

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. May 12, 2017 , approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Delta Ria and Pathology Private Limited (' the Transferor Company'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. ("Company") with the Company with effect from 1st April, 2017 ('Appointed Date'), pursuant to sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013. The scheme is conditional upon and subject, inter alia, to sanction of the same by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT'). As the Transferor Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, hence the Company is neither required to comply with the requirements laid under Circular No. CFD/DIL3/CIR/2017/21 dated 10th March, 2017 nor required to obtain observation letter or no objection letter from the stock exchange before filing the scheme with any Tribunal as contemplated in Circular No. CFD/DIL3/CIR/2017/26 dated 23rd March, 2017. Enclosed as Annexure A is the information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with Circular no. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015.Source : BSE